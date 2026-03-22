4, Including Teenager, Held For 2 Thefts

KAKINADA: Chintalapudi and Dharmajigudem police have four persons in separate cases of thefts. Dharmajigudem police sub-inspector K. Venkanna took into custody Boda Pradeep (19) of Chintalapudi village and recovered 48 grams of gold ornaments and a bike, their total worth being ₹5.80 lakhs. The SI said Saiyala Srinivasa Rao and his wife from Mathamgudem village in Lingapalem mandal went out for work in the morning after locking their house. When they returned in the evening, they found the lock broken and realised that their gold jewellery had been taken away.

Chintalapudi circle inspector T. Kranthi Kumar said their investigations led to the arrest of Pradeep, who is a known criminal with three cases registered against him in Chintalapudi police station. In a separate case, Dharmajigudem police arrested three persons – Dukkipati Kishore alias Yesudas (38) of Ganijarla village, Kotte Ramesh (32) of Chintalapudi and Morla Charles alias Chari alias Durga Prasad (29) of Fathimapuram village after they found them moving under suspicious circumstances. Investigations led to recovery of gold ornaments and ₹35,000 in cash from them.



