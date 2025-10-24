4 from Nellore Killed in Kurnool Bus Accident

Nellore: Tragedy struck the village of Gollavaripalli in Vinjamur mandal when four members of the same family lost their lives after a private bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler at Ulindapadu on the outskirts of Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. The deceased have been identified as Golla Ramesh 37, his wife Anusha 32, and their children Manish 12 and Manithva 10.

Ramesh had been working for the past 15 years at a private company in Bengaluru. As part of a company trip, he had traveled to Hyderabad along with his family. The accident occurred while they were returning from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, when the bus they were traveling in caught fire after a crash, killing 22 passengers on the spot.

The death of Ramesh and his family have cast a pall of grief over Gollavaripalli village, where relatives and locals are mourning the devastating loss. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which has become one of the most tragic bus incidents in recent times in Andhra Pradesh.



