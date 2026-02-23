4 Die After Consuming Adulterated Milk in Rajahmundry

Hyderabad: Four persons died after allegedly consuming adulterated milk at Swaroopnagar in Rajahmundry.

This was confirmed by the East Godavari district Collector Keerthi Chekuri and Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore while addressing a press conference on Monday.

Officials said the blood samples of those who consumed adulterated milk apart from milk samples were collected from the village. They said these samples were sent to the lab in Visakhapatnam for analysis. Several villagers developed health complications after drinking adulterated milk. A few senior citizens developed kidney problems, officials said.

They said whether the milk was adulterated could be known only after getting the samples report. The police detailed the person who sold adulterated milk to villagers and are questioning him. The officials asked the villagers to be cautious while purchasing milk and added that a house-to-house survey was taken up in Swaroopnagar to know the health condition.

A health camp was also organized in the affected villages in Rajahmundry. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took a serious notice of the incident and asked officials to ensure proper treatment to the affected people.