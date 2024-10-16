4 Deaths Following Diarrhoea Outbreak in Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam:Four persons have died in Vizianagaram district's Gurla mandal due to co-morbid conditions arising after an outbreak of diarrhoea. Another 103 people are suffering from diarrhoea and are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Tondrangi Ramayamma (60), who passed away at home, Sarika Pentaiah (65) and Kalishetty Seethamma (45), who succumbed while being transported for medical care, and Paidamma (50), who died while receiving treatment at a hospital.



Additionally, ten other victims are currently hospitalised in various facilities across Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.



District medical and health officer Bhaskar confirmed that the deaths were not directly caused by diarrhoea but were linked to underlying health issues including septic shock, acute diabetes, cardiac arrest, bronchial asthma, and kidney failure.



He said all 103 patients of diarrhoea have stabilised now. In response to the outbreak, a medical camp has been established in the area, staffed by 40 personnel, including 10 doctors to provide necessary care.