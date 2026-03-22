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4 AP Lifters Qualify for World Championship

Andhra Pradesh
22 March 2026 11:51 PM IST

The championship will be held from October 19 to 25 in Pabianice, Poland, bringing together top powerlifters from around the world.

4 AP Lifters Qualify for World Championship
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The selection trials, held in Sonipat, Haryana, under the aegis of the Natural Strong Powerlifting Federation, saw strong participation from across the country. (Image By Arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: Four athletes from Andhra Pradesh have been selected to represent India at the upcoming GPC World Powerlifting Championship in Poland.

The selection trials, held in Sonipat, Haryana, under the aegis of the Natural Strong Powerlifting Federation, saw strong participation from across the country.

The selected athletes, M. Bhaskar Rao, P.V.M. Naga Jyothi, M. Srinivasa Rao and T. Srinivasa Rao, delivered impressive performances to secure their spots in the national team.

The championship will be held from October 19 to 25 in Pabianice, Poland, bringing together top powerlifters from around the world.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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