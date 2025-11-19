3rd Day Of Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavams Sees Muthyapu, Simha Vahana Sevas

TIRUPATI: The third day of the ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor on Wednesday witnessed Goddess Padmavathi Devi Ammavaru on the Muthyapu Pandiri and Simha Vahana.

Devotees lined up along the four mada streets to have darshan of Goddess Padmavathi Devi, who appeared in the Dhana Lakshmi Avatar in the morning while taking a celestial ride on the Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam. As per the legend, the Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam symbolises peace, tranquillity and affectionate grace. The use of pearls is linked to their value and rarity, and regarded as an important part of the attire of the Goddess of Wealth.

In the evening, the Goddess rode the Simha Vahanam along the four mada streets. This vahana is associated with the manifestation of Yoga Narasimha Murthy, representing divine power. The deity is carried on the lion-shaped vehicle as a symbolic gesture of slaying evil forces and rescuing devotees. The procession moved through the temple quadrangle as priests offered harathi at designated points.

Devotees witnessed cultural programmes as part of the Brahmotsavam in the morning. Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Purashkar awardee Gaurav Reddy participated in the Goshadi folk dance. Other performances included Gondu Nrityam, Kerala Drums, Manipur Traditional Dance, Kolatam, Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam.