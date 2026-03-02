39.55 Lakh AP People Live as Migrants Away From Their Home

KURNOOL: Nearly 39.55 lakh people of Andhra Pradesh are currently living away from their native places due to migration, as per data compiled during the Ayushman Bharat Health Account household survey.

The statewide survey conducted by the state government identified large-scale population movement seeking employment opportunities and other livelihood needs as also due to rapid urbanization in AP and outside.

Officials found that these migrants are living in temporary or permanent settlements across other districts and states.

Out of the total number, around 50 per cent are temporary migrants, who moved out for seasonal or short-term employment and return to their native villages periodically. The remaining 50 per cent have migrated permanently, though many continue to retain their permanent address and Aadhaar registration in their hometowns.

As per these estimates, the state’s population is about 5.30 crore, of which 39,55,888 individuals are recorded as migrants.

Curiously, several temporary migrants return to their villages to avail the benefits of welfare schemes. For instance, Chitti Narasamma from Santamaguluru in Prakasam district travels to Hyderabad for employment but visits her village regularly to receive her welfare pension benefits. Similar patterns were observed among beneficiaries of multiple government schemes.

NTR District tops in migration: A district-wise analysis shows that NTR district is having the highest number of migrants at 3,06,975, followed by Visakhapatnam with 2,93,379 and Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore with 2,51,951 migrants.

The survey noted that many migrants return to their native villages mainly during marriages and major festivals.

The Rayalaseema districts also witnessed significant migration trends. A large number of people from these regions have moved to cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The migration to Gulf countries was seen particularly high from Kadapa district.

The Alluri Sitarama Raju district recorded the lowest migration at 35,763 persons, followed by Parvathipuram Manyam and Nandyal, which also showed comparatively lower population movement.

Experts attribute the growing migration trend to changing employment patterns, urban expansion, and economic mobility within the state.





Details of people who migrated from some districts:

Rank/ district/ Number of Migrants

1 - NTR - 3,06,975

2 - Visakhapatnam - 2,93,379

3 - SPSR Nellore - 2,51,951

4 - Tirupati - 2,19,559

5 - YSR Kadapa - 2,17,732

6 - Prakasam - 1,94,881

7 - Anantapur - 1,75,332

8 - Chittoor - 1,68,493

9 - Alluri Sitarama Raju 35,763 (lowest).