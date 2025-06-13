39,000 Candidates Appeared for SGT and English Exams Across AP

Vijayawada: The school assistant English and secondary grade teacher (SGT) exams were conducted across the state on Friday as part of the mega DSC-2025 recruitment examinations.

DSC convener M.V. Krishna Reddy, through a press release, stated that a total of 39,735 candidates appeared for the exam out of the registered 41,488 candidates.

He said that the highest attendance was recorded in the East Godavari district during the morning session, and in the afternoon session, the Anantapur district saw the highest attendance.

The school assistant (language) English exam was conducted in 92 centers, with an attendance percentage of 94.15 per cent, where 16,909 students attended the exam out of 17,960.

In the afternoon session, which was held at 122 centers, out of 23,488 registered candidates, 22,826 students attended the exam with an attendance percentage of 97.18 per cent.