39 Passengers Escape Narrowly as Bus Catches Fire in AP

Hyderabad: At least 39 passengers had a providential escape after the private tourist bus in which they were travelling caught fire on the highway at Keesara village in Kanchikacherla mandal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred when the Pavani tourist was proceeding to Vijayawada from Hyderabad. On seeing the flames, alert passengers immediately got down from the bus. The staff of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also assisted the passengers to escape safely.





Upon receiving information, the police and fire-fighters rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour. However, the bus was reduced to smithereens. The police in coordination with the officials of the fire services department are ascertaining the main reason behind the incident.