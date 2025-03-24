38 suspected cancer cases identified in Balabhadrapuram

Kakinada: Balabhadrapuram village in Bikkavolu mandal, East Godavari district, has reported 38 suspected cancer cases following a door-to-door medical survey conducted by health teams. The survey was initiated after Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy raised concerns in the state Assembly about nearly 200 people in the village suffering from cancer. In response, the government deployed 31 medical teams, comprising over 110 officials, to conduct a comprehensive three-day survey.

On Monday, collector P. Prashanthi, along with MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, visited the village to oversee the survey. Addressing the media, the MLA assured the residents that the number of cancer cases in the village was below the national average and urged them not to panic. Collector Prashanthi stated that each team, consisting of 17 members, including mid-level health providers (MLHPs), ANMs, and ASHA workers, visited every household to record health details. Cancer and Social & Preventive Medicine (SPM) experts examined residents and verified the data.

The survey found that 23 cancer patients were already registered under the NTR medical service, with 15 receiving treatment in the village and eight undergoing treatment elsewhere. Additionally, 32 previously diagnosed cancer patients were identified, of whom 15 had completed treatment, while 17 were still under medical care. Among the 38 newly suspected cases, 10 were confirmed as non-cancerous after primary tests, while further diagnostic tests are pending for the rest.

Experts from the social and preventive medicine department and Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute, Visakhapatnam, visited the village to educate residents about cancer and address their concerns.

According to national health statistics, an average of 30 cancer cases per 10,000 people is considered normal. However, only 17 individuals in the village are currently undergoing treatment. The health department has arranged a cancer screening bus for primary tests over the next three days, and suspected cases will be referred to higher medical centers for confirmation.

MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy appreciated the swift response of the state government and district administration in conducting the survey. He urged residents to cooperate with officials and get tested, assuring that necessary medical facilities were in place for further diagnosis and treatment.