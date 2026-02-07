38 Resolutions Cleared At Nellore Civic Council Meet

NELLORE: A special general council meeting of the Nellore Municipal Corporation was held on Saturday at the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Council Hall in the Corporation office. The meeting was chaired by in-charge mayor P. Roop Kumar Yadav and attended by council members from all divisions.

During the meeting, a total of 38 resolutions, comprising 14 main agenda items, 13 supplementary items and 11 table agenda items were placed before the council and approved unanimously.

Addressing the council, the in-charge mayor said all agenda items were framed with the objective of providing essential civic amenities, ensuring public health safety and promoting overall urban development. He said key issues relating to all divisions were included in the agenda.

He informed that a planned action programme was being implemented across the municipal limits to prevent mosquito breeding and control vector-borne diseases. The mayor also instructed corporators to create awareness among residents to ensure that every household is connected to the underground drainage system.

Emphasising the need to mobilise resources for city development, the mayor urged corporators to create awareness among the public about government schemes such as BPS and LRS and encourage eligible residents to utilise these schemes.

The mayor said that under the guidance of municipal administration minister Dr P. Narayana, Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and with the cooperation of all corporators and the supervision of municipal officials, Nellore city would be taken forward on the path of development. He expressed confidence that with coordinated efforts from the Corporation commissioner, officials, staff and citizens, the Municipal Corporation would achieve significant progress.

Deputy mayor Syed Tahseen, co-option members, corporators from all divisions, commissioner Y.O. Nandan, senior officials of various municipal departments and staff attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, former mayor Potluri Sravanthi, along with YSRCP corporators, staged a protest near the mayor’s podium, demanding that the mayor’s post be handed over to her. They claimed that the post was reserved for the tribal community and should be allotted to a tribal representative.

She alleged that constitutional provisions framed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar were being violated by denying the reserved post to tribals and accused the authorities of remaining silent spectators to the injustice. Following the protest, the in-charge mayor adjourned the meeting and left the hall.