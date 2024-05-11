372 critical polling stations in Guntur District

Guntur district election officer and district collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that the district has 17,91,543 voters and 1,915 polling booths. Out of these, 372 are critical polling stations, and 69% of polling centers will have webcasting. Seventeen teams have been established and nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the various processes according to Election Commission guidelines. He said that the arrangements for distribution, reception, strong rooms, and counting centers have been prepared. Violations of the election code of conduct, C-Vigil complaints, and other related matters were also explained. District SP Tushar Dudi explained the security plans and the arrangements made to control inevitable incidents immediately.



Election Commission Police observer Deepak Mishra emphasized the importance of conducting duties impartially, following the guidelines set by the Election Commission, as these elections shape the future of India. Full surveillance with cameras should be ensured at the premises of problematic polling stations, both inside and outside. Those who are under bind-over should be allowed to vote early in the morning and kept in police stations until the end of polling. Complete inspections should be conducted to ensure that no mobile phones are brought into the polling centers, allowing entry only after full inspection. After polling is completed, the convoy transferring the EVMs to the strong rooms should be fully recorded with cameras mounted on pilot vehicles. Strict action should be taken against those who violate the election code of conduct or engage in any antisocial behavior.



