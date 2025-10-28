60 Pregnant Women Deliver Babies in Last 24 Hours in Srikakulam and ASR Districts

Visakhapatnam: 60 pregnant women delivered babies in Srikakulam and ASR districts during the last 24 hours.

DMHO of ASR district Dr Krishna Murthy said 23 women delivered in the district.

District coordinator of health services Kalyan Babu said pregnant women in the respective villages were shifted to various hospitals during the storm, and healthy babies were delivered in government hospitals. He stated that 13 deliveries took place on Monday and 24 deliveries took place on Tuesday in various government hospitals. He explained that six deliveries took place in Tekkali on Monday, Ichchapuram-3, Sompeta-2, Narasannapeta-1, and Ranasthalam-1. On Tuesday, six deliveries took place in Tekkali, Ichchapuram-2, Narasannapeta-8, Pathapatnam-3, Ranasthalam-2, Amadalavalasa-1, Haripuram-1, and Pondur-1.

A woman who came to Kotabommali community health centre with a heart attack was given an injection worth about Rs 40,000 and was taken to a private hospital in Srikakulam in an ambulance for further treatment.