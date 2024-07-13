36 Passengers Stranded On Road Late At Night

Vijayawada: Some 36 passengers on Elegance private travel bus were stranded on the road after the bus developed a technical snag on the national highway at Veeravalli in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district.

The bus, en route to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam, broke down on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. The bus driver and cleaner went away, leaving the passengers in the lurch at dark.

The passengers alleged that the travel management responded negligently when they sought alternative transportation for them or return of the ticket money they paid.

Passengers complained to the Veeravalli police against the travels. The Veeravalli police took the bus driver and cleaner into custody and later shifted them to police station.