36 Lakh Laddus Being Readied For Dasara At Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada:The famous Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam, located atop the sacred Indrakeeladri hill, has made elaborate arrangements to meet the growing demand for the iconic laddu prasadam during the Dasara Saranavaratri.

NTR District collector Lakshmisha, who inspected the prasadam preparation centres on Tuesday, said 36 lakh laddus would be readied for devotees over the 11-day festivities.

The temple administration would ensure highest quality for the prasadam prepared with premium gram flour, sugar, ghee, raisins, cashews and cardamom, he said.

On special days such as Mula Nakshatram and Vijaya Dasami, laddus would be distributed free of cost.



To avoid inconvenience, prasadam counters are being increased in real-time based on crowd movement. In addition to the Kanaka Durga Nagar base centre, prasadam sales outlets are operating at the railway station and bus stand.

Highlighting real-time feedback systems, Lakshmisha said special arrangements have been made for senior citizens, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and nursing mothers, including dedicated transport facilities.

On Tuesday, 40,817 devotees had darshan of the goddess in Gayatri Devi Alankaram, of whom 22,711 availed the free darshan queue.

Women ministers and legislators, including Vangalapudi Anitha, Gummidi Sandhya Rani, S Savita, Paritala Sunitha, Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, Bandaru Sravani Sree, Galla Madhavi and MLC Kavali Greeshma paid obeisance to the deity.



Meanwhile, preparations were under way for vice-president CP Radhakrishnan’s visit to the temple and Vijayawada Utsav on Wednesday.



Telangana MP Raghunandan Rao visited the temple and lauded the arrangements being made by the district administration.

