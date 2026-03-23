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36 Held For Prostitution During Raids On Lodges In Nellore

Andhra Pradesh
23 March 2026 2:46 AM IST

The raids were held in the Chinnabazaar police station limits. The inspections were done at Manasa, PSK, PVK and Sai lodges.

36 Held For Prostitution During Raids On Lodges In Nellore
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Some 14 women, 17 men, and 5 lodge staff members were taken into custody and cases registered against them.— DC Image

Nellore: Police raided several lodges in the city on Sunday and arrested 36 persons for alleged involvement in prostitution .

The raids were held in the Chinnabazaar police station limits. The inspections were done at Manasa, PSK, PVK and Sai lodges. Some 14 women, 17 men, and 5 lodge staff members were taken into custody and cases registered against them.

Police also seized 27 mobile phones from the accused.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
prostitution police arrested Cases registered 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
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