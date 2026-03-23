36 Held For Prostitution During Raids On Lodges In Nellore

Nellore: Police raided several lodges in the city on Sunday and arrested 36 persons for alleged involvement in prostitution .

The raids were held in the Chinnabazaar police station limits. The inspections were done at Manasa, PSK, PVK and Sai lodges. Some 14 women, 17 men, and 5 lodge staff members were taken into custody and cases registered against them.

Police also seized 27 mobile phones from the accused.