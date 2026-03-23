36 Held For Prostitution During Raids On Lodges In Nellore
The raids were held in the Chinnabazaar police station limits. The inspections were done at Manasa, PSK, PVK and Sai lodges.
Nellore: Police raided several lodges in the city on Sunday and arrested 36 persons for alleged involvement in prostitution .
The raids were held in the Chinnabazaar police station limits. The inspections were done at Manasa, PSK, PVK and Sai lodges. Some 14 women, 17 men, and 5 lodge staff members were taken into custody and cases registered against them.
Police also seized 27 mobile phones from the accused.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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