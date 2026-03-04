351 Applications Cleared Pertaining to 22-A, ‘Dotted’ Lands

KURNOOL: Kurnool joint collector Noorul Qamar said that 351 proposals relating to 22-A and ‘dotted’ lands, along with Webland corrections, have been approved in Kurnool Division. At a review meeting with revenue officials on Wednesday, he stated that 456 proposals were received from tahsildars following applications submitted during Revenue Clinics and special camps conducted across various mandals. After scrutiny, 351 proposals were cleared.

He directed officials to process the remaining applications promptly and ensure transparent and timely disposal of land-related grievances.