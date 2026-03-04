 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

351 Applications Cleared Pertaining to 22-A, ‘Dotted’ Lands

Andhra Pradesh
4 March 2026 10:59 PM IST

He directed officials to process the remaining applications promptly and ensure transparent and timely disposal of land-related grievances

351 Applications Cleared Pertaining to 22-A, ‘Dotted’ Lands
x
Kurnool joint collector Noorul Qamar. (Source: X)

KURNOOL: Kurnool joint collector Noorul Qamar said that 351 proposals relating to 22-A and ‘dotted’ lands, along with Webland corrections, have been approved in Kurnool Division. At a review meeting with revenue officials on Wednesday, he stated that 456 proposals were received from tahsildars following applications submitted during Revenue Clinics and special camps conducted across various mandals. After scrutiny, 351 proposals were cleared.

He directed officials to process the remaining applications promptly and ensure transparent and timely disposal of land-related grievances.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kurnool Joint Collector revenue records Tahsildars 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X