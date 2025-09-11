35-Year-Old Man Murdered In Gudur

Nellore: A 35-year-old man, identified as Rasheed alias Munna, was brutally murdered near the Gandhinagar burial ground in Gudur town on Tuesday. The unidentified assailants attacked Rasheed with knives, leaving him dead in a pool of blood by the roadside. The victim was a resident of the TIDCO housing colony in Gudur. Police registered a case and began investigating the motive behind the killing. According to police sources, the accused was a friend of the victim, and the murder occurred after both had consumed alcohol. A heated argument broke out, during which the accused fatally stabbed Munna. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspect.