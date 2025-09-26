 Top
34L Women Screened for Health Issues So Far: Satya

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
26 Sept 2025 1:15 AM IST

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav visited a medical camp at Nunna in NTR district on Thursday as part of the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav. (Image: X)

Vijayawada: As many as 34 lakh women have been screened for eight types of health issues across the state so far.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav visited a medical camp at Nunna in NTR district on Thursday as part of the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’.

He said that screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, oral cancer, cervical cancer, uterine cancer, and other conditions have been conducted since September 17 through 16,000 medical camps. The camps will continue across the state until October 2.

