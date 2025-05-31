3,492 New Pensioners Added In Nellore District

Nellore: The SPSR Nellore district will add 3,492 new beneficiaries under the NTR Bharosa Social Pensions scheme from June 12, as part of the government sanctioning of 76,400 new pensions across the state.

Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced the update at a press briefing in Atmakur on Saturday. He said 480 new beneficiaries belong to the Atmakur constituency.

Pensions were distributed a day in advance as June 1 falls on a Sunday. “This reflects the government’s commitment to the marginalised,” Reddy said. He participated in pension distribution programme at Veerlagudipadu village and noted that 80 per cent of pensions were disbursed by Saturday afternoon.

“Despite the state’s financial stress, the Chandrababu Naidu-led government remains focused on social welfare,” he added.