3.45 Lakh Devotees Attend Ratha Saptami Vahana Sevas at Tirumala

Tirupati: The Ratha Saptami festival at Tirumala, observed on Sunday, witnessed a turnout of 3.45 lakh devotees for the vahana sevas, while luggage deposits registered a 73 per cent increase compared to last year.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal disclosed the figures on Tuesday, stating that improved crowd management, transport services and annaprasadam distribution helped manage the heavy influx of devotees during the celebrations.

Addressing the media at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala along with additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, Singhal said arrangements were made as per the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the guidance of the TTD trust board. He said the festival was conducted smoothly with the coordinated efforts of TTD staff, the district administration, police, APSRTC and Srivari Sevaks.

The EO said annaprasadam and beverages were distributed to devotees seated in the galleries from morning till night. In all, annaprasadam was served to 9.42 lakh devotees, beverages to 6.30 lakh devotees, milk to 2.90 lakh devotees and water bottles to 2.15 lakh devotees. Around 2,200 Srivari Sevaks were deployed for food and beverage distribution across the mada streets.

He said TTD luggage centres handled 3.56 lakh bags and gadgets, marking a 73 per cent rise over last year. APSRTC operated 1,932 bus trips from Tirupati to Tirumala, transporting 60,425 devotees, and 1,942 trips from Tirumala to Tirupati, ferrying 82,241 devotees.

Additional EO Chowdary said feedback was collected through WhatsApp, IVRS and Srivari Sevaks, with devotees expressing satisfaction over the arrangements. He said no complaints were received regarding facilities on North Mada Street. Some devotees suggested the provision of additional toilets and display screens in the galleries, and steps would be taken to address the suggestions.

For security and crowd regulation, 1,800 police personnel, 1,414 vigilance staff and 150 traffic personnel were deployed in coordination with the district administration. EO Singhal thanked TTD staff, archakas, vahana bearers and Srivari Sevaks for working round the clock to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.