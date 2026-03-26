335 Pilgrims to depart from Vijayawada for Haj-2026

VIJAYAWADA: As preparations gather pace for Haj-2026, Minority Welfare Department secretary Chitturi Sridhar on Thursday directed officials to ensure seamless arrangements for pilgrims.

At a review meeting in Vijayawada, he said 2,005 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh will undertake the pilgrimage this year. Of them, 335 pilgrims — 169 men and 166 women — will depart from the Vijayawada embarkation point, while others will travel via Hyderabad (1,134), Bengaluru (515), Chennai (14), Mumbai (5) and Delhi (2).

Vijayawada has been designated as the main embarkation point, with the Haj camp to be set up at the SM Convention Centre near Gannavaram Airport. Officials were instructed to provide facilities including seating, drinking water, sanitation, medical aid, health check-ups, counselling and vaccination, with ambulances on standby.

AC buses will transport pilgrims to the airport, while police will manage security and traffic.

In a first, two Saudi Airlines flights will operate directly from Gannavaram Airport.

State Haj Committee chairman Sheikh Hassan Basha said coordinated efforts were under way to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.