30,000 From Vizianagaram To join Yoga Day Event In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Collector of Vizianagaram Dr B.R. Ambedkar has announced that around 30,000 people from the district will participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam Beach on June 21, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part.

During a review meeting with district and mandal-level officials via video conference on Tuesday, the collector directed all government and private schools to register for the yoga programme. He stated that 8.82 lakh individuals from Vizianagaram have registered for the Yogandhra programme and yoga demonstrations will be conducted by all participants on June 21.

To facilitate the event, 660 buses will transport 30,000 people to Visakhapatnam. The responsibility of managing transport has been assigned to MPDOs. The participants from Vizianagaram district will be allotted compartments 68 to 97 at Bhimili Beach. Of the 30,000 attendees, 15,000 are students, with the remainder being general public.

Only students from Class 8 and above should be sent to the event, he said, adding that strict arrangements should be in place for their transport. Buses will depart at 4 a.m., or 3 a.m. from distant locations. A liaison officer will accompany each bus. Route maps have already been finalised.

Hotels, terraces, and schools with toilets along the routes are to be identified and tagged to the respective buses. A panchayat secretary will be stationed at each school or hostel, and cleaning staff will be appointed to maintain the toilets.

Special officers of each mandal have been directed to stay overnight in their respective areas on June 20 to monitor transport arrangements.