300 Newly Promoted APSP Officers Meet DGP in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Around 300 Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) personnel, recently promoted as Armed Reserve Sub-Inspectors (AR SIs), met Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta at the Mangalagiri police headquarters on Tuesday.

The officers, led by APSP battalions IGP B. Rajakumari, had completed a 12-day promotion training before the courtesy call. The DGP also inaugurated a newly built ceremonial guard room at the headquarters.

The state government had earlier promoted 300 head constables to the rank of AR SIs, ending a long wait since 2014, when promotions were stalled due to technical and election-related reasons.

Congratulating the officers, Gupta termed the mass promotion an “extraordinary and rare occasion” and thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for facilitating the process.

Senior police officials, including DGPs Ravi Shankar Ayyannar and Rajeev Kumar Meena, Intelligence chief Mahesh Chandra Ladda, Additional DGP N. Madhusudhan Reddy and other IGPs attended the event.