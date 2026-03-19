300 Domestic LPG Cylinders Seized in North Andhra Districts

Visakhapatnam: Special teams comprising revenue, police and civil supplies department conducted raids in different parts of the north coastal Andhra districts since the crisis began with West Asia war and seized around 301 domestic LPG cylinders from hotels and restaurants. The highest number of seizures was in Srikakulam district where 125 cylinders were seized and 56 cases were booked under 6A of Essential Commodities Act of 1955. “We are letting off petty vendors with a warning on the orders of higher officials and catching the big fish,’’ said district supply officer of Srikakulam district G. Surya Prakash.

The Visakhapatnam district special teams seized 97 domestic LPG cylinders from commercial outlets during the last one week. District civil supplies officer P. Bhaskar Rao said cases under 6A of Essential Commodities Act were slapped against 46 establishments and individuals. He said most of them were seized from hotels and restaurants. The raids started on March 12 and on the first day 34 cylinders were seized and 12 cases were booked. The following day on March 13, 27 cylinders were seized and 15 cases were registered.

Commercial LPG (19 kg) is being prioritised for essential services like schools and hospitals, severely restricting supply to hotels and restaurants.

Vizianagaram District Supply Officer Muralinath said the special teams seized 55 cylinders since March 13 and filed cases under 6A against 19 persons.

In Parvathipuram Manyam district, the DSO Mohan said 24 domestic cylinders were seized from hotels and restaurants and an equal number of cases were booked under 6A. He said the special teams were prowling all over the district to detect misuse of the domestic LPG. The teams drew blank in the ASR district, according to the district supply officer. The local officials said many restaurants have shifted to firewood as they were unable to source the commercial cylinders sparingly using the gas. The firewood is also being used in rural plain areas and dhabas located on the outskirts of the cities and towns.