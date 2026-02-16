300-Crore Tax Arrears Under Scanner As Nellore Corporation Warns Defaulters 46 Grievances Received At Public Forum

NELLORE: With over ₹300 crore in pending property, water tap and vacant land taxes weighing on civic finances, the Nellore Municipal Corporation has intensified recovery efforts, warning of strict action against chronic defaulters even as it received 46 petitions at the weekly Public Grievance Redressal Forum.

Commissioner Y.O. Nandan, who participated in the state government’s Monday grievance programme at the corporation’s Command Control Centre, urged residents to clear arrears within the stipulated time and contribute to the city’s ongoing development works, including central lighting, drainage systems, road laying and painting projects across Nellore.

He stated that defaulters have already been served court notices twice through Lok Adalat proceedings. While some taxpayers have responded and cleared dues, others continue to delay payments.

The Commissioner made it clear that stringent action will be initiated under the Revenue Recovery Act to ensure full recovery of pending taxes. On the grievance front, the corporation received 46 representations — 14 related to Tidco housing, 12 to town planning, 7 each to revenue and engineering, 4 to public health and 2 to the accounts section.

The commissioner also reviewed housing matters, urging eligible beneficiaries to apply for 300 sq. ft. free Tidco houses.

He announced that 508 Tidco houses, which were not registered or taken possession of despite notices, will be reallocated to eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0. Applicants for 365 sq. ft. and 430 sq. ft. houses were advised to approach their respective secretariats or the corporation's housing department.

Deputy commissioner Chennudu, SE Rahantu Jani, health officer Dr Dinesh, in charge city planner Raghunath Rao and officials from various departments attended the programme.