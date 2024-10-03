30 Hospitalised Due to Water Contamination in Jammalamadugu

Anantapur: Around 30 people fell ill due to contaminated drinking water in Jammalamadugu of Kadapa district on Wednesday. The affected individuals, suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea, were shifted to government and private hospitals in Jammalamadugu. The municipal drinking water supply was reportedly contaminated with drain water, affecting the Kanneluru and Netajinagar colonies for the past few days. The foul-smelling water, consumed by residents, led to an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Despite complaints from residents to the civic authorities about the contaminated water, no proper action was taken, resulting in the outbreak on Wednesday. The patients are receiving treatment at the government hospital and nearby private nursing homes.

In response to the situation, the district administration has alerted municipal, medical, and health authorities to address the water contamination issue.