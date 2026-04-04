3 Youths Killed As Bus Rams Bike Near Anakapalli

Three young men were killed in a road accident in Anakapalli district shortly after midnight on Thursday when a private travel bus collided with a motorcycle on the National Highway near Pothireddypalem junction in Yelamanchili mandal.

The deceased were identified as Bangaru Nani (24) of Purushothapuram village, Illaku Govindu (25) of Etikoppaka, and Bangaru Durgaprasad (16) of Pothireddypalem. All three worked as painters.

According to police, the trio had attended a local goddess jatara in Purushothapuram earlier in the evening. They were travelling on a motorcycle to drop Durgaprasad at his village when a bus heading towards Vijayawada hit them near the junction.

Two of the victims died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Yelamanchili circle inspector Dhanunjaya Rao said a case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

Lorry hits bike, 2 minors killed, 3 hurt in NTR district

Two minors were killed and three others seriously injured in a road accident in NTR district in the early hours of Friday when a speeding lorry rammed into them near Lakshmipuram on National Highway 216H in Tiruvuru rural mandal.

According to police, five minors were travelling on a single motorcycle after returning from Nuzvid, where they had gone for catering work. The accident occurred when they stopped near Lakshmipuram to drop one of the boys at his residence. An unidentified lorry allegedly hit them from behind moments later.

Two of the minors died on the spot, while three sustained serious injuries. One of the injured is said to be in critical condition and was shifted to Vijayawada for advanced treatment.

K. Giribabu, Circle Inspector, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered and the bodies were shifted to Tiruvuru hospital for post-mortem.

Woman Sexually Assaulted In Macharla

A 35-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at her residence in Macharla town on Thursday. Police launch a manhunt to trace the accused, who is still absconding.

According to police, the victim, a government employee from Sattenapalli, was living alone in Macharla for work. The incident occurred between 3.30 pm and 4 pm on Thursday when an unidentified man approached her house seeking drinking water due to the prevailing heat.

As she went inside, the man allegedly forced his way into the house, threatened her with a knife and assaulted her. He also tied her hands and legs, gagged her and fled the scene after the attack.

The victim was later found unconscious after her nephew, who had recently left for his parents’ home following his Class X examinations, raised an alert when his calls went unanswered. Local residents rushed to the house and informed the police.

She was initially shifted to Macharla Government Hospital and later referred to Narasaraopeta Area Hospital. Police said she is currently out of danger and undergoing treatment.

Palnadu district police have formed special teams under senior officers, including an additional superintendent of police. Investigators are analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas and have identified a suspect. A clues team has also collected forensic evidence.

Macharla MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy expressed concern over the incident and urged strict action. He also spoke to Sarvashreshth Tripathi, seeking a swift investigation.

Police said efforts are under way to apprehend the accused at the earliest.

Serial thief held; gold, silver worth ₹15 lakh seized

Police in Nandyal district arrested a habitual offender involved in multiple theft cases and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth ₹15 lakh on Friday.

In view of a series of thefts, Nandyal Superintendent of Police Sunil Shoran formed a special team led by Additional Superintendent of Police M. Jawali Alphonse, along with Nandyal rural inspector R. Eeswaraiah and CCS inspector P. Suresh Kumar.

The team tracked suspicious movements and apprehended Sheik Babavali, a resident of YSR Nagar in Nandyal town, who has allegedly been involved in thefts since 2025 in areas including Nandyal, Bandi Atmakur, Revanur, Sanjamala, Gadivemula, Bethamcherla and Avuku.

The accused was caught during a vehicle checking drive near Nagulakatta T-junction on Nandamuri Nagar Road. Police noticed him riding a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle without a number plate. On spotting the police, he attempted to flee but was apprehended.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to committing multiple thefts to support an extravagant lifestyle. Police recovered 98 grams of gold ornaments, 400 grams of silver articles and ₹54,500 in cash from his possession.

The SP appreciated the efforts of the police team for arresting the accused and recovering the stolen property. Further investigation is under way.

100 cases booked in drive against underage driving

Anantapur police have intensified a special drive against minors driving, which has been contributing to accidents and traffic issues in the city.

Urban police, led by DSP Srinivasa Rao, registered around 100 cases within a week and seized several motorcycles driven by minors in the town.

During a review of accidents and crime trends, SP P. Jagadeesh identified rash driving and triple riding by minors, particularly on the busy NH-44 stretch, as a major concern.

Police have been imposing fines and counselling parents who allow minors to use motorcycles. A counselling session was recently held at the Police Parade Grounds, where parents and children were sensitised about road safety and legal consequences.

Srinivasa Rao said a fine of ₹5,000 is imposed for a first offence. Repeat violations could attract higher penalties, including cancellation of vehicle registration for up to one year.

He warned that parents could be held responsible for accidents caused by minors and may face legal action. Minors involved in violations could also face cases and may not be issued a driving licence until the age of 25.

Police said enforcement will continue, with traffic and urban police stations focusing on curbing minors driving in the district.

Minor dispute turns fatal in Kakinada district

A woman was killed following a dispute in G. Medapadu village of Samalkot mandal in Kakinada district on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident began when a six-year-old girl allegedly threw a stone at Harika, daughter of the victim, Madina Lova Lakshmi, while she was drawing rangoli in front of her house.

An argument ensued between the families. Later, the girl’s grandfather Bodda Srinu and his son Chaitanya Vinay allegedly came to the victim’s house and attacked Lova Lakshmi.

Police said Srinu stabbed Lova Lakshmi with a knife. When family members, including Ganesh Charan and Madina Kanaka Ratnam, intervened, they were also attacked.

Lova Lakshmi died in the incident, while three injured family members were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

Krishna Bhagavan, Circle Inspector of Samalkot, said the incident stemmed from the stone-throwing episode and there was no prior dispute between the families.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.