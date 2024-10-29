3 year girl sexually assaulted in Vizianagaram district

Visakhapatnam: The Vizianagaram police officials have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl that occurred Sunday afternoon in Ghantiada Mandal. The incident took place during a family gathering at approximately 2:00 PM.

According to Women's Police Station Circle Inspector Narasimha Murthy, the suspect, identified as 30 year old Ravi, was apprehended shortly after the incident was reported. "We have identified the victim and swift action was taken following the complaint filed by the victim's family," CI Murthy stated.

The victim, a three and half year old girl, is currently undergoing medical treatment at Ghosha Hospital in Vizianagaram. State Minister for Tribal and Women Child Welfare, Gummadi Sandhyarani, visited the hospital on Monday to oversee the child's care and meet with the family.

"The State government has initiated immediate measures to ensure justice," Minister Sandhyarani announced during a press briefing. "Chief Minister Chandrababu has ordered the establishment of a fast-track court to expedite the legal proceedings," she added.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment to child protection and called for stronger preventive measures. The minister also urged the legal community to treat the case with utmost seriousness.

The State government has pledged complete support to the victim's family, including medical care and legal assistance. Authorities have announced that additional security measures will be implemented at public gatherings to enhance child safety.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is underway. "Our forensic teams are collecting scientific evidence, and we are working closely with judicial authorities to facilitate rapid court proceedings.".