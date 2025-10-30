3 Trapped In Floodwaters In Kothuru Rescued

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains brought by Cyclone Montha caused the Sarada River reservoir to overflow, inundating surrounding areas of Kothuru village in Rambilli mandal, Yelamanchili constituency. Among those affected were three family members — K. Prasad (35), Suvartha (32), and Chandu (14) — who became trapped near palm oil plantations within the reservoir zone.

On Thursday, a joint operation by the fire department and the state disaster response force (SDRF) successfully rescued the stranded family. District collector Vijay Krishnan met the survivors and arranged their relocation to a rehabilitation centre set up at the Dimili Government School. He assured that comprehensive support would be extended to all flood-affected families in Anakapalle district.

To assess the cyclone’s impact, Collector Vijay Krishnan conducted a field visit across seven villages in Rambilli mandal, accompanied by local MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar. Locals briefed them on widespread damage, including submerged roads and breached canals. The inspection began at Kothuru, where the Sarada reservoir canal overflowed, flooding the Goripoda–Kothuru road. At Narayanapuram, floodwaters were seen flowing over the main canal road along the Yelamanchili–Gajuwaka route, while vast stretches of farmland remained submerged.

The mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) was instructed to clear debris obstructing floodwater flow at Rajala and Koppugondapalem to prevent further damage. Additional inspections were carried out in Kummarapalli and Rajala, where parts of the Sarada River embankment had collapsed.

Collector Vijay Krishnan observed extensive damage to paddy fields and aquaculture ponds, including fish and shrimp farms, highlighting the cyclone’s severe impact on rural livelihoods.