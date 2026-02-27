3 Of Family Killed in Car-Crane Collision Near Dhone

KURNOOL: Three members of a family died and another sustained critical injuries in a road accident near Dhone town of Nandyal district on Friday afternoon.

The deaths occurred when the car in which the family had been travelling collided head-on with a crane moving in the wrong direction.

The accident occurred near Jagadurthi village, about five kilometres from Dhone, where road works are in progress. According to police, a family of four from Bengaluru had been on their way to Srisailam Temple for darshan. The crane, engaged in road construction activity, reportedly entered the lane in which the car had been travelling.

Car driver Pramod failed to notice the heavy vehicle entering the road on the wrong side in time and rammed into it. The impact left the car mangled, trapping the occupants inside.

Pramod’s wife Shantha, 36, daughter Bhargavi, 9, and son Siddharth, 3, died on the spot due to grievous injuries. Locals rushed to the scene after hearing the loud crash and alerted the police and emergency services.

Police pulled out Pramod, who suffered serious injuries, from the damaged car and shifted him to the Kurnool Government General Hospital, where doctors said his condition remains critical.

Police said the crane driver fled the spot immediately after the accident. Efforts are under way to trace and apprehend him.

Preliminary inquiries indicate the crane belongs to a contractor carrying out road development works in the area.

Dhone Rural circle inspector P.M. Rakesh is supervising investigations. Bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.