3-Member Panels Likely for Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies

Vijayawada: The state government plans to form three-member panels for the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) across Andhra Pradesh to “ensure their operations are conducted efficiently.”

Local MLAs collect three names from each PACS to nominate members for these panels. Once the names are gathered through the cooperation department, the state government will issue an order constituting the committees.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu took the decision on formation of the nominated panels after consultations with legal experts. He directed all MLAs to gather names of those who are active in cooperative sector. Thus far, TD village unit leaders have sent three names for each PACS to their respective MLAs or constituency-in-charge, it is learnt.

Additionally, management committees will be established for the district cooperative central banks (DCCBs), district cooperative marketing societies (DCMS), the state cooperative bank (APCOB) and the cooperative marketing federation (APMARKFED).

After the 3-men committees for the PACS are in place, the government will form the managing committees for the above entities to “ensure robust governance and streamline operations across these institutions.”

The government is expected to issue an order before the Sankranti Festival. The term of the governing bodies of the PACS ended in January 2018, but the previous TD government extended their tenure for six months, twice. Later, the YSRC government appointed 3-member committees for around 2,500 PACS and seven-member committees for 13 DCCBs and DCMS.

Subsequently, nominated committees were established for the APCOB and APMARKFED, which continued until the formation of the TD-led alliance government