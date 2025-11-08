3 Killed as Speeding Car Rams into 3 Bikes in Kakinada

Hyderabad: Three persons died while three more suffered injuries in a road accident at Somavaram bus stop at Kirlampudi mandal in Kakinada district on Saturday morning.

Around 7.30 am on NH-16 near Somavaram bus stop towards Rajamahendravaram, a speeding car proceeding from Visakhapatnam towards Jaggampeta was allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner at high speed and rammed into three motorcycles. As a result, two persons died on the spot while another person later died while undergoing treatment at the hospital in Prathipadu.

The police said the incident occurred because of the car driver’s negligence as he was dozing off. The deceased have been identified as Mortha Anada Kumar (60) of Somavaram village, Kakada Raju (60) of Yeleswaram village and Mortha Kondayya (31) of Somavaram village, according to police.