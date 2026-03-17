3 Killed, 4 Injured In Lorry-Jeep Collision In Markapuram

Three persons were killed and four others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a lorry and a jeep near Tippayapalem in Markapuram district on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred when a lorry carrying raw bananas, travelling from Kurnool to Nalgonda, collided with a Toofan jeep returning to Belagavi district in Karnataka after visiting the Srisailam Temple.

Three occupants of the jeep died on the spot, while four others sustained critical injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Nandyal for treatment.

Circle inspector P. Subba Rao of Markapuram said the victims are believed to be from the same locality in Belagavi district. However, their identities are yet to be confirmed as the injured were unable to speak.

Police registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

SSC exams: Chief superintendent dies of heart attack on day 1



Kurnool witnessed a tragic incident on the first day of the SSC examinations on Monday, when a chief superintendent died of a suspected heart attack shortly before the exam began.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Basha, headmaster of Nirjuru School, who had been appointed as the chief superintendent for the SSC examination centre at Sri Chaitanya School in Madhavinagar, Kurnool town.

According to sources, Anwar Basha had collected the question papers from the local police station early in the morning and reached the examination centre to oversee arrangements. However, just minutes before the exam was scheduled to begin, he reportedly complained of severe discomfort and collapsed. Staff members at the centre immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The sudden demise cast a pall of gloom over the examination centre on the opening day of the board exams. The district educational officer and staff members of Nirjuru School expressed their condolences over his death.

3 security guards attempt suicide over dismissal at Nandyal hospital

Three security guards allegedly attempted suicide at the Government General Hospital in Nandyal town on Monday after reportedly being removed from their duties. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

According to police, the men, Naganna, Chennaiah, and Adinarayana, were working as security guards through the outsourcing agency Eagle Hunters.

In a complaint lodged with Nandyal-III Town police station, the trio alleged they were removed from their duties. They claimed they had earlier been working as supervisors but were later demoted to security guards and eventually dismissed, allegedly citing lack of a degree qualification. They also alleged that their salaries had not been paid.

However, G. Shankar, Rayalaseema zonal manager of Eagle Hunters, said Adinarayana had not reported to work for the past five months and had already been removed earlier. He added that the other two guards were transferred but failed to report at their new postings. Shankar said the agency was now recruiting staff strictly as per government norms, which require a degree qualification.

Circle inspector Shaik Ismail of Nandyal-III Town police said a case was registered and an investigation was underway. Doctors said the condition of the three guards was stable.