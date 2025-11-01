3 Killed, 21 Injured In Two Separate Road Mishaps

Kurnool: Three persons died in separate road accidents in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Saturday.

In the first incident, one person died and seven others were injured when a banana-laden Tata Sumo carrying 16 workers overturned at a sharp curve near Dada Khalandar Dargah in the Nallamala forest area of Mahanandi mandal on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Majeed , 48, of Gajulapalli. Police said the workers were returning home.

Mahanandi sub-inspector N. Ramamohan Reddy inspected the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital. Investigation was underway, he said.

In another incident, a 14-year-old girl and a woman died and 14 others were injured when a private travel bus rammed into an auto carrying labourers near Kotekal on the national highway in Yemmiganur mandal. The deceased were identified as Rangaveni and Saraswati. The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Yemmiganur for treatment, where Saraswati, 35, succumbed. Yemmiganur Rural police registered a case.