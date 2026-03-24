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3 Held in Vijayawada for Maintaining Links with Pakistan Handlers

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 9:07 AM IST

Following a tip-off, the sleuths of CI Cell picked up three persons from a religious place in One Town in Vijayawada

3 Held in Vijayawada for Maintaining Links with Pakistan Handlers
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The Counter Intelligence (CI) cell of Andhra Pradesh police detained three persons in Vijayawada for allegedly maintaining terror links with Pakistan handlers.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Counter Intelligence (CI) cell of Andhra Pradesh police detained three persons in Vijayawada for allegedly maintaining terror links with Pakistan handlers. A case was booked at Kothapet police station in Vijayawada in this regard.

Following a tip-off, the sleuths of CI Cell picked up three persons from a religious place in One Town. The trio developed friendship at the same place and started maintaining contacts with their handlers in Pakistan. They allegedly extended support for terror activities from their social media accounts.

The CI Cell sleuths are questioning them to collect more details about their activities. More details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news ap police Counter Intelligence Cell terror links Pakistan 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
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