3 Held for Assaulting 10 Workers Over Hand Loan

Vijayawada:Kankipadu police on Saturday arrested three men for allegedly assaulting and humiliating 10 workers at Thotlavallur village and mandal in Krishna district late on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred following a dispute over a hand loan of ₹10,000 taken by Gollapalli Madhu, 26, from Pamarthi Gopichand. Madhu, along with nine co-workers from the same village, was travelling in an autorickshaw towards Gannavaram when their vehicle was halted at a closed railway crossing.

Police said Gopichand, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, arrived at the spot with two friends and demanded immediate repayment. When Madhu sought more time, the trio reportedly dragged all 10 workers into nearby fields, forced them to remove their shirts, tied their hands with ropes and assaulted them, besides abusing and threatening them.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. A case was registered against Gopichand and the two others, who were subsequently arrested. Further investigation is under way.