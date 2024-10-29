3 HC Additional Judges Sworn In

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has administered the oath of office to three additional judges of the AP High Court at a programme held in the first court hall in the High Court here on Monday. The additional judges were Maheswara Rao Kuncham, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekhar and Challa Gunaranjan.

Several judges, advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas, AP Bar Council president N. Dwarakanath Reddy, High Court Advocates’ Association president K. Chidambaram and the members of AP Bar Council and AP Bar Association were present at the swearing-in event held in the court premises.