3 Drown as Boat Capsizes in Andhra's Rywada Reservoir

Andhra Pradesh
24 Nov 2025 1:56 PM IST

Drowning has claimed an alarming 10,076 lives in Andhra Pradesh between 2017 and 2022 and most of these were youths, notes an official document.(Representational DC Image)
The Andhra Pradesh police said three persons drowned after their boat capsized in Rywada reservoir in Anakapalli district on Monday. (Representational Image)

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): Three persons drowned after their boat capsized in Rywada reservoir in Anakapalli district, a police official said on Monday.

According to police, four men were on the small boat that could accommodate only two. "Three persons drowned after the boat they were travelling in capsized in the Rywada reservoir on Sunday," the official told PTI.
Police said that the boat capsized after a distance of around 150 metres from the shore. One person, identified as Jalada Prasad, was the only survivor, they said.
One of the deceased has been identified as Ganjai Jeevan and his body has been retrieved, while search operations are underway for the remaining two others.
As the reservoir is deep, tracing the bodies has become difficult, the official said, adding that State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) teams have arrived at the location and launched search operations. Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)..


( Source : PTI )
