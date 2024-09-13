3 Die of Diarrhoea in Allagadda Town, 2 Serious

Anantapur: At least three persons have died and nearly 50 persons are ill following an outbreak of diarrhoea in the Adarsha Abhyudaya Colony of Allagadda municipality in Nandyal district over the past few days.



People of the colony said the water pipeline in the area is 40 years’ old and has developed leaks. Due to this, sewage and pipeline water mix, contaminating the water.

There is also a six-lakh litre capacity overhead tank, which supplies water. But it has not been bleached. This also could have led to bad water quality.

Authorities have deployed medical and health teams in the colony in view of the rising cases of diarrhoea.

Sources identified the dead as Imambi, 70, who died of severe vomiting and motions a few days ago. Chandramohan, 48, and Hussain Bhasha,70, died during the past two days. Two more patients are reportedly serious in the urban health centre.