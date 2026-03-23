3 Dead As Two Cars Collide On National Highway

KAKINADA: Three persons died and four suffered injuries when two cars collided on the national highway near Yernagudem in Devarapalli mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday.

According to Devarapalli sub-inspector Subrahmanyam, a car going from Kovvuru to Nallajerla hit a divider and went on to the other side of the highway. The car grazed one vehicle coming in the opposite direction but collided with the car following it.

Two persons – S. Satyanarayana of Vakalapudi in Kakinada Rural mandal and Mamidala Narayana Murthy of Kakinada, travelling in the first car going to Kanigiri, and Md. Saleem Chishti (44) of Tangellamudi in Eluru in the other car died on the spot. Four persons – P. Chittibabu of Sarpavaram, D. Vijaya of Pulugurtha village in Anaparthi mandal, Pati Venkata Rao of Eluru, and Godugupati Ramarao of Kakinada have been injured.

The injured received initial treatment at the Primary Health Centre in Gopalapuram before being shifted to Kakinada for further treatment.

Devarapalli police have registered a case and are investigating.