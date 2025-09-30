3 Dead As Lorry Rams Into Auto-Rikshaw At Pathikonda

Kurnool: Three people died after a runaway rice-laden lorry rammed into a passenger auto-rickshaw in Pathikonda town on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Bhumika, 36, and her daughter Nitika, 3, from Mukkella village in Tuggali mandal, and Sirisha, 35. Bhumika’s one-year-old son survived the accident. They were waiting in the auto-rickshaw at the auto stand on Sai Baba Temple Road near Gooty Circle. Due to the impact, death was instantaneous for the three as the auto rickshaw was written off.

The victims had come to Pathikonda for Dasara shopping. Bhumika’s husband, Suman, was devastated upon seeing the bodies of his wife and daughter. Pathikonda police registered a case and were investigating.