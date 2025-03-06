 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

3 Dead, 20 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision Near Eluru

Andhra Pradesh
ANI
6 March 2025 10:35 AM IST

Private bus overturns after crash on Hyderabad-Kakinada route in Andhra Pradesh

3 Dead, 20 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision Near Eluru
x
Three people died and 20 were injured when a private bus collided with a lorry and overturned near Chodimellu village in Eluru.

Eluru: At least three people lost their lives while 20 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry and overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, officials said on Thursday. The accident occurred near Chodimellu village in Eluru when a private travel bus collided with a lorry and overturned. The bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada.

"3 people killed and 20 injured after a private bus collided with a lorry near Chodimellu village in Eluru. The bus was going to Kakinada from Hyderabad," said Eluru Rural Police.


( Source : ANI )
Three killed 20 injured private bus lorry eluru lorry accident 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Eluru 
ANI
About the AuthorANI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X