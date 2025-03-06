3 Dead, 20 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision Near Eluru

Eluru: At least three people lost their lives while 20 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry and overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, officials said on Thursday. The accident occurred near Chodimellu village in Eluru when a private travel bus collided with a lorry and overturned. The bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada.

