3-Day Legislators’ Sports Meet from Feb. 24

VIJAYAWADA: In a departure from the rigours of legislative business, members of the AP Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council will participate in sports competitions for three days from February 24 of this month.

The decision to hold the sports meet follows a high-level meeting convened by Assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu at the assembly premises on Wednesday. He underlined that the sports meet will serve as a platform to foster camaraderie across party lines.

The speaker discussed in detail the preparations for the three-day sporting extravaganza with deputy speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju and Sports minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

Others who participated in the meeting included government whip G.V. Anjaneyulu, MLAs Ganababu, Kalva Srinivasu, Adireddy Srinivas, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and SAP chairman Ravi Naidu. They offered several suggestions to ensure the success of the event.

The review meeting focused primarily on the selection of games, design of trophies for winners and the provision of special sports jerseys for participants. There will be a wide range of competitions, including in running, volleyball, kabaddi, table tennis, chess, cricket, tennikoit, throwball, tug of war, shuttle badminton, shot put, carom, musical chairs and pickleball.

In addition to sporting events, cultural programmes are also being planned to add colour and vibrancy to the occasion.