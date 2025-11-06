3-Day Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam Begins in Nellore

TIRUPATI: The annual Karthika Masa Laksha Deepotsavam began at the VRC Grounds in Nellore on Thursday. The three-day event is being organised under the auspices of VPR Foundation, with support from Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy.

The programme opened with Ganapati and Go poojas. Replicas of the Sri Pandaranatha Swamy Temple and Sri Nageshwara Jyotirlingam at the grounds are special attractions. A large Shiva-Parvati idol has also been installed.

Organisers said they have been conducting the Laksha Deepotsavam for the past nine years, which is continuing to draw devotees from various parts of Nellore district. They called on devotees to participate in the Deepotsavam and light lamps over the next three days.

On the first day, Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao delivered a spiritual discourse, followed by lighting of the Akasha Deepam – Laksha Deepotsavam commencement ceremony, special Bhasmabhishekam, and harathi to Lord Shiva.

VPR Foundation members and volunteers are providing oil, wicks and lamps to devotees at the venue.