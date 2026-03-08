3-Day Census Training for Officials Starts in Vizag

Visakhapatnam:District collector M.N. Harinder Prasad asked the officials to conduct the census efficiently for which training was being given to all the officials. The three-day training for Census -2027 was inaugurated at AU Engineering College in Visakhapatnam city on Saturday.

The collector said the first phase of training would be enumeration of houses and officials should keenly observe the important issues related to the process.

He said the training will also deal with formation of blocks and identification of village borders on the map.

“It is a constitutional process and should be conducted on the lines of general elections,’’ the collector told the officials. GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg said officials from low level to high level should work with dedication to make the Census a success.

Senior officials from the district administration participated in the inaugural session of the training.