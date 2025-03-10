3-day AP MLAs’ sports, cultural meet from March 18

Vijayawada:AP Legislative Assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Monday announced three-day sports and cultural competitions for MLA from March 18.

The announcement came after sports and youth affairs minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy met speaker Patrudu and deputy speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju, along with some ministers and MLAs.



Ram Prasad Reddy highlighted the importance of continuing the tradition of holding such a programme during the budget session.



The minister said the sports competitions will include cricket, volleyball and badminton for male MLAs, while female MLAs will participate in badminton, throwball, tug of war and 100-metre sprint.



Cultural programmes will feature songs, plays, skits, dance performances and solo acts.



Ram Prasad Reddy said the prize distribution ceremony will be held on the evening of March 20, wherein Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be the chief guest.

The minister appealed to all MLAs to take part in the three-day event that fosters the spirit of camaraderie within the members of the State Legislative Assembly.