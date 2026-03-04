 Top
3 Class X Students Assault School Staff Over Reprimand

Angered by the dressing-down, the students allegedly attacked the duo. The lab technician later approached the police, who summoned the students and issued a warning against such misconduct: Reports

3 Class X Students Assault School Staff Over Reprimand
Representational Image — DC file

VIJAYAWADA: Three Class X students allegedly assaulted a lab technician and a record assistant at Zilla Parishad High School in Veeravalli village of Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district after being reprimanded for mocking the technician’s speech impairment.

According to Veeravalli police, the students had been making fun of lab technician Ravindra’s stammering. When he informed a colleague, a record assistant, both staff members counselled the students over their behaviour.

Angered by the dressing-down, the students allegedly attacked the duo. The lab technician later approached the police, who summoned the students and issued a warning against such misconduct.


