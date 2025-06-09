3 Central Varsities to Work Together to Revamp Sanskrit Education

Tirupati: Three central Sanskrit universities in India have announced plans to collaborate, in a bid to modernise and promote Sanskrit studies using digital tools and shared academic strategies.

This was discussed at the fourth Utkarsha Samaroh (excellence ceremony) held at Central Sanskrit University in Nashik on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, vice-chancellor of the National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, said, the future of Sanskrit education lies in collective efforts and technological integration. He said the universities are aligning their efforts to create more unified and effective academic environment for the learners.

“Our aim is to strengthen Sanskrit education by combining traditional knowledge with modern technology,” Prof. Krishnamurthy said, adding, “We are working together to develop strategies that will make Sanskrit more relevant and accessible in today’s world”.

He stressed that Sanskrit teaching must evolve to match the expectations and learning styles of current and future students. “By using digital tools and modern platforms, we hope to open up the vast knowledge of Sanskrit to students across the country and beyond,” he said.

Prof Krishnamurthy also underlined the collaboration between the universities would help build a strong foundation for the next generation of Sanskrit scholars, while keeping the language dynamic and intellectually engaging. The event was attended by vice-chancellors Prof. Murali Manohar Pathak of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University and Prof. Srinivasa Varkhedi of Central Sanskrit University, as well as scholars and students from different institutions.

Besides, discussions were held on integrating Indian cultural values into modern education as well as using digital and interdisciplinary approaches to make Sanskrit more impactful.

Two books — Vedic Mathematics, authored by Prof V Ramesh Babu, head of the mathematics department at NSU, and Sri Chaitanya Philosophy, were also released on the occasion.