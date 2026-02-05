3 Auto Drivers Arrested For Highway Stunts In Kurnool

Kurnool: Kurnool police arrested three auto-rickshaw drivers for performing dangerous stunts on a national highway in the district. The incident occurred two days ago when the drivers filmed themselves carrying out stunts, causing inconvenience and posing a serious risk to other road users.

The videos later went viral, drawing the attention of the police. Acting on the directions of Kurnool SP Vikranth Patil, police conducted surveillance, traced and arrested the offenders. The SP warned that strict action would be taken against auto drivers or two-wheeler riders indulging in such reckless and dangerous driving and violating traffic rules.



